RHEINTACHO FQ series is the speed sensor for demanding cases

Three new variants with DEUTSCH DT04 connector and M12 connector complement the already well-established sensor series for the detection of speed and direction of rotation. The overmoulding on the back of both connector variants achieves a very good seal. Perfect for use in critical ambient conditions. The FQ series thus achieves protection classes IP67/IP69K up to the plug connection.

Due to different sensor lengths, cable outlet directions and the variety of available connectors, the series offers the user a high degree of flexibility. Adaptation to very individual requirements is thus possible. And if none of the available models fits, RHEINTACHO with its expertise in customized development will be happy to provide an individual solution.

The electronic design of the FQ series is available in two versions, independent of the mechanical versions: Frequency range from 0.1 Hz – 20kHz and 0Hz- 40kHz. A variant with additional temperature detection is in preparation.

The high temperature resistance combined with the high protection class make the FQ series a suitable sensor for innovative, electric drive solutions. “We are following the development of electric and hybrid drive concepts for construction and agricultural machinery with great interest. With the FQ series, we provide the perfectly matching speed sensor. At bauma Munich, bauma China and CONEXPO-IFPE we are looking forward to interesting discussions on this topic,” said sales and marketing manager Wolfgang Sexauer.