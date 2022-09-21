New 12-bit high-def oscilloscopes target high-speed signal integrity applications

The HDO Series of High Definition Oscilloscopes feature true 12-bit resolution and are available in 70 MHz – 800 MHz bandwidths and two or four channels. The HDO Series is powered by the new UltraVision III platform featuring a custom ASIC chipset, which also provides for dramatically lower front-end noise. The higher resolution and lower noise enable users to analyze much smaller signal artifacts with greater speed and accuracy.

HDO4000 oscilloscopes are available in 200-800M Hz, four channels, 4 GSa/sec sampling, 100 μV/division range, and 250 MPts of memory standard (500 MPts optional). HDO1000 scopes offer 70-200 MHz bandwidth, two or four channels, 1 GSa/sec sampling, 500 μV/division range, and 50 MPts of memory standard (100 MPts optional). Both series feature 12-bit resolution and a 10.1-in intuitive touch screen display. They also incorporate RIGOL’s new UltraAcquire Burst Capture mode which makes it possible to visualize dynamic signals in multiple display modes while minimizing down time between trigger events.

“Our new HDO series scopes utilize the UltraVision III platform that we successfully introduced earlier this year with our StationMax Oscilloscopes,” stated Chris Armstrong, Director of Product Marketing for RIGOL USA. “The true 12-bit resolution and lower front-end noise will offer engineers much greater signal fidelity and analysis capabilities for signals from power to communications. We believe the HDO series oscilloscopes will be a market game-changer with their outstanding performance characteristics and pricing comparable to our mixed signal oscilloscopes with similar channel count and bandwidth.”

RIGOL’s new oscilloscope technology and ASIC chipset enable sampling with true 12-bit resolution. This reduces the quantization level between bits by a factor of 16 for far superior precision. In addition, the new chipset delivers a significantly lower noise floor than traditional oscilloscopes. RIGOL’s UltraAcquire Burst Capture completes this new technology package by allowing users to capture signals at a faster rate and to visualize them in multiple display modes including density, waterfall, perspective and mosaic.

