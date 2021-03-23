Rack-mount scope integrates spectrum analyzer, AWG, DVM, frequency counter/totalizer, serial protocol analyzer

The Rigol DS8000-R Series four-channel digital oscilloscopes are compact 1U half-rack-width instruments available in 350 MHz/1 GHz/2 GHz versions with a maximum sampling rate of 10 GSa/sec. In addition to their use installed in a test rack cabinet, these instruments can be conveniently used on a workbench. The DS8000-R series has been designed around RIgol’s proprietary Phoenix ASIC chip and UltraVision II technical platform. It integrates six independent instruments into one unit, including a digital oscilloscope, a spectrum analyzer, a 25-MHz arbitrary waveform generator, a digital voltmeter, a high-precision frequency counter and totalizer, and a serial protocol analyzer. All extensions, such as higher bandwidth, serial decoding, and the AWG functions, are available via software upgrade, even after purchase. The DS8000-R series of scopes offers a memory depth of 500 Mpts and a waveform capture rate of up to 600,000 wfms/sec. This enables glitches and infrequent events in waveforms to be quickly identified, greatly improving an engineer’s debugging capabilities.

The DS8000-R series does not have an LCD or monitor but relies on an external display or PC for parameter setting and viewing measurement results. A web browser, a PC, or a USB-connected mouse or keyboard can be used to control these oscilloscopes. The optional two-channel 25-MHz AWG can provide 13 pre-defined waveforms, while the optional Serial Protocol Analysis and Triggering mode can decode RS232/UART, I2C, SPI, CAN, LIN, FlexRay, I2S, and MIL-STD-1553 signals.

Connectivity includes USB, LAN, and HDMI as standard, with USB-GPIB, and SFP+ as options. The unique SFP+ optical transceiver interface provides 10 Gb/sec data transmission. When performing the acquisition of large amounts of data remotely, the DS8000-R series, when equipped with the HSDC option, ensures real-time and reliable transmission requirements needed by industrial automation and other challenging tasks. The DS8000-R features real-time eye diagram and jitter analysis, as well as jitter trend representations for digital analysis applications.

The DS8000-R series supports multi-unit synchronous triggering to extend the number of input channels. This provides an excellent solution for multi-channel data acquisition and system test integration requirements. Several racks of DS8000-R scopes can be cascaded together with a synchronization module to create a multiple channel measuring device with up to 512 synchronized analog input channels.

Designed for extreme operational environments from -40 to +50°C, the DS8000-R Rackmount Oscilloscope Series is made by Rigol Technologies Inc., a leading manufacturer of precision electronic instrumentation for test and measurement. The series is available now from Saelig Company, Inc., the USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.