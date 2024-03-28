RISC-V MCU group designed for diverse power-efficient applications

Renesas Electronics Corporation has introduced the industry’s inaugural general-purpose 32-bit RISC-V-based microcontrollers (MCUs) featuring an internally developed CPU core. While many MCU providers have recently collaborated in investment alliances to propel RISC-V product development, Renesas has independently designed and tested a new RISC-V core, now integrated into a commercial product available worldwide.

The new R9A02G021 MCU group offers embedded systems designers a clear pathway to develop a diverse range of power-efficient, cost-effective applications based on the open-source instruction set architecture (ISA). Unlike most current RISC-V solutions tailored for specific applications, the R9A02G021 MCUs cater to multiple end markets such as IoT sensors, consumer electronics, medical devices, small appliances, and industrial systems. Designers will benefit from a comprehensive development environment provided by Renesas and its network of toolchain partners, enabling cost reduction and streamlined development processes.

The R9A02G021 RISC-V group delivers high performance with clock speeds up to 48MHz while maintaining low standby power consumption at 0.3µA. These MCUs feature 128KB of fast flash memory, 16KB of SRAM memory, and 4KB of flash memory for data storage. Operating reliably in harsh conditions from -40 °C to 125 °C ambient temperatures, these MCUs offer standard serial communication interfaces along with DAC and ADC functions for secure connections with external modules.

The R9A02G021 MCUs are fully supported by Renesas’ e² studio IDE and come with a comprehensive toolchain including a code configurator and LLVM compiler. Customers can also access development environments from partners like IAR and SEGGER for enhanced design capabilities.

Renesas has developed an “All-in-One Smart Pressure Cooking Pot” using the R9A02G021 combined with compatible products from its portfolio to create cost-efficient solutions for modern connected appliances. These Winning Combinations offer optimized system architectures for faster time-to-market.

The R9A02G021 RISC-V MCU, along with software and development tools, is now available through global distributors. More information can be found at renesas.com/R9A02G021.