Rugged power distribution unit aims to enhance military and industrial power supplies

Acumentrics has introduced a new AC/DC Rugged Power Distribution Unit (PDU) tailored to meet the rigorous demands of military and industrial settings. This latest offering from Acumentrics is engineered to provide reliable power distribution under the challenging conditions typical of these environments.

The newly released Rugged PDU by Acumentrics is designed to handle a variety of power configurations, enabling the distribution of conditioned and circuit-protected power from any AC or DC source to various loads. Its robust construction is intended to streamline cabling complexities and deliver a consistent power supply, even in the harshest of military and industrial scenarios.

The unit is characterized by its ability to support different combinations of power inputs and outputs, ensuring compatibility with both AC and DC power sources. It also incorporates circuit protection features to prevent damage to connected devices. The durable build of the PDU is a key aspect of its design, aimed at withstanding the extreme conditions often encountered in military and industrial applications.

Nick Ouellette, Capture Manager of Acumentrics, emphasized the significance of the Rugged PDU in the realm of military-grade power distribution technologies, expressing confidence that it will not only fulfill but surpass the stringent needs of their military and industrial clientele.

The Acumentrics Rugged PDU is currently available for procurement