Sager Electronics adds Bel Power Solutions and CUI Brands

American electronics distributor Sager Electronics has added Bel Power Solutions (BPS) and CUI Inc product brands to the Sager portfolio. BPS specializes in power products from 25 W to 25 kW, for server architecture, storage, networking, and telecommunications, while the CUI brand offers an extensive range of lower power (0.5 W to 550 W) power supplies. BPS and CUI join EOS Power, a leading manufacturer of ultra-miniature, high efficiency power solutions, in the portfolio of Bel’s power brands distributed by Sager.

“Bel provides a broad range of products and services for design engineers that power, protect, and connect systems, and we’re excited to enhance our power product portfolio with their Bel Power Solutions and CUI brands,” stated Kristin Bryant, Supplier Marketing & Product Manager for Sager Electronics. “Already the largest distributor of power supplies in North America, the addition of these brands enables Sager to offer our customers an even broader specialized power product offering.”

“Sager’s expertise specifying and selling power supply products, coupled with their customization and value-add capabilities, makes them an ideal distribution partner for our Bel Power Solutions and CUI and product lines,” commented Dennis Ackerman, President of Bel Power Solutions and Protection. “We look forward to our expanded relationship with Sager in developing new power customers with Bel’s wide and diverse product offerings.”

Sager Electronics is an authorized distributor of Bel’s vast portfolio of power supplies, connectors, fuses, and transformers that fall under the brands of Bel Power Solutions & Protection, CUI Inc, EOS Power, Stewart Connectors and Signal Transformer.

