Sager Electronics now handles Recom Power RAC series ac/dc converters

Electronics distributor Sager Electronics now stocks RECOM Power’s RAC02E-K/277 & RAC03E-K/277 series 2-W and 3-W ac/dc converters.

RECOM Power’s RAC02E-K/277 and RAC03E-K/277 series ac/dc modules are capable of 277 Vac with 4-kVac isolation. Providing versatile power in a compact space, these converters offer outputs ranging from 3.3 V up to 24 Vdc and a footprint of 1.35×0.88 in or 1.45×0.95 in respectively and a low 15.4-mm profile.

The RAC02E-K/277 and RAC03E-K/277 series offer a wide operating temperature range and are cost-effective solutions for IoT, IIoT and household applications requiring low-power ac/dc converters.

RECOM Power’s RAC series ac/dc converters are in stock at Sager Electronics.

Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. company, is a North American distributor of interconnect, power, electromechanical and thermal solutions. Headquartered in Middleborough, Mass., Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, located in service centers across North America, a value-add Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton, Tex., and a value-add Battery Solutions Center in Lisle, Ill. To learn more about Sager, visit www.sager.com.