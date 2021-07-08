Sager Electronics to handle Vox Power VCCS300 conduction-cooled ac/dc supplies

The Vox Power VCCS300 series of conduction-cooled ac/dc power supplies are 300-W units producing continuous output power in just a 2x4x1.61-in package. The all-in-one solution can be cooled using conduction, convection, or forced air cooling techniques. The VCCS300 series is a candidate for power solutions in applications where high efficiency, rugged reliability, silent operation, and BF rating are factors. Offering voltages ranging from 12 to 58 V, this product series produces power densities exceeding 23 W/in3 with efficiencies up to 95% in a scalable power architecture.

Vow Power’s VCCS300 single output conduction-cooled ac/dc power supply is in stock at Sager Electronics. Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. company, is a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power, Electromechanical and Thermal solutions. Headquartered in Middleborough, Mass., Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, strategically located service centers across North America, a value-add Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton, Tex., and a value-add Battery Solutions Center in Lisle, Ill.

