Revenue-grade energy meters connect to ac or dc inputs

The PRO Series of revenue-grade energy meters are advance-technology DIN-rail and panel-mounted meters designed to accept either ac or dc voltage and current inputs. Applications include facility-wide energy management, solar panel and battery storage metering, tenant submetering and electric substation, and distributed energy resource metering.
The modular design bundles, into a single device, multiple important functions, useful features and benefits:
• AC (Three-phase + Neutral) and DC Inputs – only product in this class offering both ac (10-
1,000V) and dc (10-3,000V) in the same meter
• Revenue-Grade Accuracy – ANSI C12.20 Class 0.2, IEC 62053-22, IEC 61557-12 class 0.2
• Intuitive Color Display – icons facilitate easy set-up and display
• Dual Ethernet Ports – two independent IP addressable ports
• Comms Protocols – Modus, DNP3/DNP3.0/TCP (level 2), IEC61850 and IEC60870
• Expandable Modular I/O – analog and digital I/O for up to 26 additional channels
• PLC Functionality – provides up to 64 programmable setpoints
• 16 GB On-Board Memory – for extensive energy profiling and power quality event recording
• Seamless Integration – with SATEC ExpertPower, DNP and other 3rd party platforms
• Power Quality – recording of harmonics, crest factor, k-factor and event capture of sags/swells
• Economical – exceptional functionality
“With the continuing addition of solar, other renewable resources, and battery storage in the utility distribution system and in commercial/industrial facility power networks, there is a growing need for dc metering,” said Eric Lambert, SATEC’s Tech Services Director. “The ability of the new PRO Series to accommodate both traditional ac metering – as well as dc – offers a cost-effective and highly adaptable solution.”
SATEC, Inc., 10 Milltown Ct, Union, NJ 07083, (908) 686-9510, www.satec-global.com