Revenue-grade energy meters connect to ac or dc inputs

The PRO Series of revenue-grade energy meters are advance-technology DIN-rail and panel-mounted meters designed to accept either ac or dc voltage and current inputs. Applications include facility-wide energy management, solar panel and battery storage metering, tenant submetering and electric substation, and distributed energy resource metering.

The modular design bundles, into a single device, multiple important functions, useful features and benefits:

• AC (Three-phase + Neutral) and DC Inputs – only product in this class offering both ac (10-

1,000V) and dc (10-3,000V) in the same meter

• Revenue-Grade Accuracy – ANSI C12.20 Class 0.2, IEC 62053-22, IEC 61557-12 class 0.2

• Intuitive Color Display – icons facilitate easy set-up and display

• Dual Ethernet Ports – two independent IP addressable ports

• Comms Protocols – Modus, DNP3/DNP3.0/TCP (level 2), IEC61850 and IEC60870

• Expandable Modular I/O – analog and digital I/O for up to 26 additional channels

• PLC Functionality – provides up to 64 programmable setpoints

• 16 GB On-Board Memory – for extensive energy profiling and power quality event recording

• Seamless Integration – with SATEC ExpertPower, DNP and other 3rd party platforms

• Power Quality – recording of harmonics, crest factor, k-factor and event capture of sags/swells

• Economical – exceptional functionality

“With the continuing addition of solar, other renewable resources, and battery storage in the utility distribution system and in commercial/industrial facility power networks, there is a growing need for dc metering,” said Eric Lambert, SATEC’s Tech Services Director. “The ability of the new PRO Series to accommodate both traditional ac metering – as well as dc – offers a cost-effective and highly adaptable solution.”

SATEC, Inc., 10 Milltown Ct, Union, NJ 07083, (908) 686-9510, www.satec-global.com