UV-C LED modules designed for sterilization

Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. (SETi) and Seoul Viosys have started mass production of a UV LED module designed to sterilize 99.9% of the coronavirus in three seconds using “Violeds,” a UV LED technology developed by Seoul.

Seoul Viosys is also developing a “Photon Shower” device that applies the UV LED technology to contribute to the safety of medical staff and patients who have been struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The BIO research team at Seoul Viosys has conducted numerous research and development projects with in-house laboratories, cultivating and sterilizing various bacteria and viruses. In April 2020, a Violeds sterilization test conducted with a research group at Korea University demonstrated that Violeds sterilizes coronavirus.

The new “Photon Shower” device is a whole-body sterilization solution that uses only light, (photons) to sterilize various germs on the surface of peoples’ clothing in seconds when they enter the “Photon Shower.” This sterilization function can also be added to conventional air shower devices, which are used for dust removal only.

The “Photon Shower” using Violeds technology is expected to contribute to minimizing infections in hospitals in the future. According to the U.S. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) statistics, more than 14,000 people die annually from hospital infections in the U.S. alone.

“There are countless industrial fields where the Violeds UV LED module, which sterilizes 99.9% of viruses on the surface of everyday objects in just three seconds, can be applied,” said Mike Berens, director of sales for SETi. “It has been supplied to U.S. escalator manufacturers to be applied to escalator handle sterilization solutions, and we expect global customer demand to increase in the future.”

Violeds is a UV LED technology jointly developed by SETi and Seoul Viosys through more than 20 years of research and development, and is now recognized as an advanced optical technology for the biomedical industry. It uses only light to sterilize, and can be optimally designed depending on the application by considering the following five factors: wavelengths from 200nm to 400nm, distance to objects, light irradiation time, brightness of light (intensity), angle, and area of irradiation surface. This technology has already been applied to the International Space Station of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and is also applied to various home appliances and automobiles, including air conditioners, air purifiers, water purifiers and dishwashers.

Applying this technology, Seoul Viosys is producing an air purifier, the “VAC Series,” which is optimally designed to filter and sterilize 99.9% of bacteria and virus particles in 30 seconds; and a multi-sterilizer device, the “VSM+ Series,” which sterilizes the surface of everyday objects, removing 99.9% of bacteria and virus particles in 10 minutes.