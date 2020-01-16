Two/four-channel 100-350 MHz scopes feature 200-Mpt memory, 10-in touch-screen, external mouse/keyboard control, 50-MHz waveform generator

The new Siglent SDS2000X Plus Digital Oscilloscope Series consists of four models: one two-channel 100-MHz bandwidth (software upgradeable to 350 MHz) and three four-channel models (100/200/350 MHz.) The 350-MHz models can be upgraded to 500 MHz on two independent channels. A large 10.1-in capacitive touch-screen supports multi-touch gestures. The oscilloscope range also offers a 10-bit acquisition mode that uses oversampling to achieve higher resolution than most scopes. Combined with the lowest vertical setting of 500 μV/div, the X Plus series can display extremely small signal details. The four-channel models all feature dual 2 GSa/sec ADCs and also dual 200 Mpt memory modules. This enhanced memory depth enables a high sample rate at larger time/div settings. This is valuable when analyzing high-frequency content on slowly changing signals by providing the detail needed, regardless of time-base settings.

The SDS2000X Plus uses the versatile user interface of the higher performance SDS5000X series. This includes the capabilities of a 10-in touch-screen and external mouse/keyboard control.

With waveform capture rates of up to 120,000 wfms/sec, the sequence mode boosts the capture rate to 500,000 wfm/sec to ensure the capture of critical events and rare signal anomalies. A built-in 50-MHz function generator is optionally available together with a free Bode plot function to deliver convenient and low-cost frequency analysis. The LAN port supports easy remote control via a built-in web server using a web-browser or SCPI remote commands.

The X Plus series also features a Power Analysis option for automatic on-screen performance analysis of common power supply characteristics. Siglent’s optional probes for current and differential voltage measurements make a valuable addition for power design applications. When developing switch-mode power supplies (SMPS), Bode plots are a convenient way to measure the phase and gain margin of feedback loop systems to determine the stability of the design. This is now easily performed on the SDS2000X Plus series.

The SDS2000X Plus series of oscilloscopes is made by Siglent Technologies, a leading high-quality test equipment manufacturer, with a growing worldwide reputation. This series is available now from Saelig, the USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.