Spectrum analysis software includes noise figure analysis mode

A new Noise Figure analysis mode is available for the Spike spectrum analyzer software. Noise Figure analysis is one of the most useful metrics for RF test engineers, characterizing the noise contributions of an electrical system, as well as the individual electrical components within the system.

Spike is Signal Hound’s spectrum analyzer software, compatible with the entire line of Signal Hound spectrum analyzers and tracking generators. Providing full device control, a configurable spectrogram display and user interface, and a variety of analysis modes, Spike is the perfect application for powerful and affordable RF analysis.

“As always, we are proud to offer this new feature as part of our free software package that comes with all Signal Hound spectrum analyzers,” said Cory Allen, Marketing Director at Signal Hound. “This new ability to perform noise figure measurements within Spike increases the value of our test and measurement equipment, adding yet another essential feature for professionals working in the industry.”

Signal Hound is a manufacturer of affordable, portable, highly performant test equipment based in Battle Ground, WA. Starting out as an RF equipment repair specialist in 1996, Signal Hound started selling its own line of test equipment in 2010 – adding several award-winning RF spectrum analyzers and signal generators to their product line over the last decade. Signal Hound products are now available globally through a network of distributors, or direct from the manufacturer.

The new Noise Figure analysis mode is available in Spike, today. Download for free at https://signalhound.com/spike.