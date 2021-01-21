Webinar: Simplify Food Safety Tracing and Recordkeeping with App-based Temperature Recording – February 25

Thursday, February 25, 2021

11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Stringent new requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) demand accurate and detailed records of critical steps in the food production process. Ensuring the accuracy and integrity of temperature measurements is central to keeping consumers safe and the FDA at bay. However, the burden of doing so can be expensive and frustrating. This webinar will highlight how to implement digital record keeping efficiently using any software platform.

Topics of this webinar will include:



Understanding how FSMA Section 204 relates to temperature measurement

Explaining the risk of paper records

Properly Documenting a Kill Step

Featured Speakers:

Adam Fleder

President

Tegam

Miles Budimir

Senior Editor, Moderator

Design World

Sponsored by: