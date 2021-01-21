Electrical Engineering News and Products

Webinar: Simplify Food Safety Tracing and Recordkeeping with App-based Temperature Recording – February 25

By

Thursday, February 25, 2021 
11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

 

 

Stringent new requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) demand accurate and detailed records of critical steps in the food production process. Ensuring the accuracy and integrity of temperature measurements is central to keeping consumers safe and the FDA at bay. However, the burden of doing so can be expensive and frustrating. This webinar will highlight how to implement digital record keeping efficiently using any software platform.

Topics of this webinar will include:

  • Understanding how FSMA Section 204 relates to temperature measurement
  • Explaining the risk of paper records
  • Properly Documenting a Kill Step

Featured Speakers:

Adam Fleder
President
Tegam

 

 

Miles Budimir
Senior Editor, Moderator
Design World

 

 

Sponsored by:

 

 

 

 

 