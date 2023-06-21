SmartIndustrial™ product family expanded with thermal stable IMU

TDK Corporation announces the expansion of the InvenSense SmartIndustrial™ sensor platform family with the introduction of the IIM-20670. The IIM-20670 features a robust monolithic 6-axis IMU, 3-axis accelerometer, and a 3-axis gyroscope, with proven shock robustness and capability to simultaneously measure all six axes with a current consumption below 10 mA under all operating conditions. With its support for an extended temperature range of -40 to 105Co, this new 6-axis IMU targets industrial applications that require extreme stability over temperature and great vibration immunity.

The IIM-20670 is calibrated over multiple temperature points and available in a compact QFN 4.5 x 4.5 x 1.1 mm3 form with wettable flanks that simplify inspection at the end of the assembly line. It also features programmable digital filters and a 10 MHz SPI interface where data integrity can be assessed by a CRC-based error-detecting code algorithm. The IIM-20670 contains an accelerometer thermal stability of 45 ug/C, an accelerometer bias repeatability of 1 mg, and a programmable output of 64G alongside with a tilt algorithm that outputs pitch and roll data over the full temperature range. These specifications allow the IIM-20670 to provide one of the most stable 6-axis tilt outputs in the industry making it ideal for applications that need robust, fast, and accurate tilt or stabilization performance such as 5G platform, Industrial tilt modules, industrial/agricultural drones, etc.

This thermal stable IMU for industrial applications delivers:

Precise measurements enabled by highly stable IMU

Support for extended temperature range (-40° to 105°C)

64g accelerometer output

Best in class accelerometer bias offset & repeatability

Strong vibration rectification performance

A comprehensive development and evaluation platform along with necessary software to enable quick-to-market development of customer systems

TDK’s IIM-20670 platform is available now for evaluation and available through distribution partners worldwide by end of July 2023.

TDK will be demonstrating the IIM-20670 six axis IMU at the upcoming Sensors Converge 2023, booth #992 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, June 20-23, 2023. TDK will present a full range of sensor system solutions targeted for applications across automotive, consumer, health, industrial, machine learning, robotics, and more across multiple TDK product brands: InvenSense, Micronas, Qeexo, and Trusted Positioning. More information on TDK technologies and solutions can be found at here.

Glossary

MEMS: Micro Electrical Mechanical Systems

IoT: Internet of Things

6-Axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope + 3-Axis Accelerometer

IMU: Inertial Measurement Unit

Key applications

Navigation

Platform stabilization

Shock monitoring systems

Robotics

Tilt sensing

