Sourcing protection switch keeps unwanted current away from USB-C power devices

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced the release of its AOZ1377DI Type-C Protection Switch. Designed to enhance USB Type-C efficiency and safety, these new protection Type-C switches have a current-limiting switch targeting applications that require comprehensive protection. AOZ1377DI boasts a unique feature supporting up to 7A with an input voltage of up to 20V input voltage, making it versatile for both Sink and Source applications.

The AOZ1377DI offers advanced features that significantly reduce voltage drop and power loss compared to back-to-back p-channel devices typically used in such applications. The device supports an input operating voltage range of 3.4V to 23V, with both VIN and VOUT terminals rated at a maximum of 28V, and is capable of up to 7A. These devices are ideal for high-power applications requiring multi-port Type-C PD 3.0 current source supporting up to 100W. They are particularly well-suited for use in high-performance laptops, personal computers, monitors, docking stations, and other Type-C port applications.

The AOZ1377DI has a True Reverse Current Blocking (TRCB) protection, which prevents undesired reverse current from VOUT to VIN. It also features an internal current-limiting and short-circuit current limit that protects the source device from a large load current. The current limit threshold can be set externally with a resistor. Furthermore, the integrated back-to-back MOSFET delivers the industry’s lowest ON resistance and highest SOA to safely handle high currents and a wide range of output capacitances on VOUT. An internal soft-start circuit controls inrush current from high capacitive loads, and an external capacitor can adjust the slew rate.

In addition, it has a wealth of protection features, including input Under-Voltage Lock Out (UVLO), Input Over-Voltage Protection (OV)), and Thermal Shut Down Protection (TSD). In shutdown, the device consumes a mere 3uA.

AOZ1377DI comes in two variants: AOZ1377DI-01 will automatically restart once fault conditions are cleared, whereas AOZ1377DI-02 will latch the power switch off, and the EN must be reset to restart the device.

Technical Highlights include: Back-to-Back N-channel MOSFETs with 19 mΩ typical ON resistance; 3.4 V to 23 V operating input voltage, VIN, and VOUT rated at 28 V abs max; Programmable Current Limit; True Reverse Current Blocking (TRCB); Programmable soft-start, Short Circuit Protection (SCP), VIN discharge; VIN Under-Voltage Lockout (UVLO), VIN Over-Voltage Protection (OVP), Thermal Shutdown Protection (TSD); IEC61000-4-2: ±8K; IEC61000-4-5: 40 V on VOUT, no capacitor; IEC62368-1:2018 (3rd Edition); UL2367 recognition; AOZ1377DI-01 (Auto-Restart) and AOZ1377DI-02 (Latch-off); Thermally enhanced DFN3x3-10L package;

The AOZ1377DI-01 and AOZ1377DI-02 are immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 16 weeks. The unit price in 1,000-piece quantities is $1.356.