SP4T RF switch passes 25 W of power

The MM5120 from Menlo Micro lets you send an RF signal to as many as four locations such as filters or antennas.

Any device that must transmit or receive RF signals at more than one frequency needs filters. The MM5120 from Menlo Micro sends a signal to its four outputs for use with filters, antenna tuning circuits, step attenuators, or beam-steering circuits.

With a frequency range from DC to 18 GHz, the MM5120 can switch RF signals at power levels to 25 W continuous (6 GHz) or 150 W at a 10% duty cycle, 10 µsec pulse width (6 GHz). That makes the device attractive in wireless infrastructure such as 5G radios and test & measurement equipment. An internal charge pump and high-voltage driver produce an output voltage up to 105 V. Maximum output current is 500 mA.

When using the high-voltage circuits, you must take care to ensure that the device’s high-voltage gate is enabled prior to and following any RF switching event. Do not switch RF when the high-voltage gate is disables nor when it’s switching. You don’t want any hot switching to occur.

The MM5120 features low insertion loss, typically around 0.4 dB at 6 GHz, 0.6 dB at 12 GHz, and 1.2 dB at 18 GHz. Channel-to-channel isolation at 6 GHz is 25 dB. Menlo Micro claims the MM5120 features best-in-class IP3 linearity greater than 95 dBm. You can control the MM5120’s switch setting and high-voltage output power through its SPI interface or through general-purpose I/O pins.

The MM 5120 is currently sampling, with a production expected in Q1 2022. Evaluation boards are available now.