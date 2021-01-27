AWG/digitizer combo hits 1.25 GS/sec

The hybridNETBOX is an instrumentation platform that combines a multi-channel arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and a digitizer in a single portable unit. With their unique capability for simultaneous signal generation and acquisition, these powerful tools are candidates for applications involving stimulus-response or closed-loop type testing. In total, 14 different hybridNETBOX-models are available, with 2+2, 4+4 or 8+8 matched channels and possible speeds from 40 MS/sec to 1.25 GS/sec. Prices for the new, high-speed models start from $22,600.

Example: The hybridNETBOX model DN2.825-04 provides four AWG channels that can output waveforms at rates up to 625 MS/sec with 16-bit resolution, along with four digitizer channels that can each sample signals at 500 MS/sec with 14-bit resolution.

The new models offer a choice of two or four AWG channels combined with the same number of digitizer channels. The AWG channels can generate almost any waveshape thanks to their use of the latest, high resolution, 16-bit digital to analog converters (DAC). Models are available with output rates of either 625 MS/sec or 1.25 GS/sec and signal bandwidths up to 400 MHz (600 MHz as an option). At 625 MS/sec, the channels can be programmed to output signals with amplitudes up to ±3 V into a 50-Ω load or ± 6 V into high impedance (1 MΩ). The models running at 1.25 GS/sec can output signals with an impressive ± 2.5 V into 50 Ω and ±5 V for 1 MΩ.

For signal acquisition, the digitizer channels feature similarly outstanding performances. Users can select from models that provide 16-bit resolution and sampling rates of 180 or 250 MS/sec or 14-bit resolution and sampling rates of 400 or 500 MS/sec. Each channel is fully programmable with six adjustable input ranges, from ±200 mV to ±10 V full scale, signal offset and selectable input impedance of 50 Ω or 1 MΩ. Both the AWG and the digitizer showcase a flexible clocking system that allows the selection of almost any output or sampling rate setting, enabling users to generate or acquire signals at exactly the speed they require.

With their ability to create and acquire electronic signals at the same time, hybridNETBOX units are candidates for a wide variety of automated testing applications. For example, they can reproduce and capture “echo” signals such as those found in radar, sonar, lidar or ultrasound. The hybridNETBOX is also suited to ATE applications where components and subassemblies must be tested in a fast and automated way. They can quickly ascertain the functionality and tolerance of DUTs and UUTs by exercising them with numerous, easily adjusted, complex signals. This powerful testing process can be deployed in a host of applications like bus testing, MIMO communications, circuit verification, robotics, automotive and scientific experiments.

Each hybridNETBOX includes Spectrum’s own control software — SBench 6 — for signal generation, acquisition, display, signal processing, storage and reporting. SBench 6 allows waveforms to be created using standard functions and mathematical equations. Data can be acquired with the digitizer part and then be transferred to the AWG for replay. Data sharing with other programs or devices, such as oscilloscopes, is possible using built-in, import/export functions for transferring data in Binary, ASCII or Wave formats. Fully programmable, the hybridNETBOX comes with drivers for Windows and Linux operating systems, as well as programming examples for C++, LabVIEW, MATLAB, Visual Basic .NET, JAVA, Python and other popular languages.

In addition to the digitizer and AWG channels, the front-panel of each hybridNETBOX includes multiple digital I/O connectors. These make it easy to integrate units into a test system. For example, synchronous marker outputs are available that can be used on the AWG channels to allow precise control of other devices or instruments. Similarly, it is possible to synchronize the unit with other equipment, by applying an external clock and triggers.

