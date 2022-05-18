Dual-channel digitizers provide synchronous 3.2 GS/sec, 12-bit sampling on each channel

A new dual-channel digitizer provides synchronous 3.2 GS/sec, 12-bit sampling on each channel. This means no data needs to be lost, even when the card is acquiring data with both channels running at their maximum sampling rate. The ultrafast bus allows all the data to be transferred directly to PC memory for storage, or even to CUDA based GPUs for processing and analysis. Prices start from $17,940.

The new model M5i.3321-x16 is designed to handle a wide variety of signals. The unit’s fast sampling rate and high mresolution are supported by fully functional front-end electronics with 1 GHz bandwidth, programmable full-scale ranges from ±200 mV to ±2.5 V and variable offset. To allow the capture of long and complex waveforms, there is a generous 4 GB (2 GSamples) of on-board memory. This can be optioned up to an industry-leading 16 GB (8 GSamples) if necessary. The on-board memory can operate as a ring buffer, like a transient recorder, or as a FIFO buffer, for streaming the acquired data directly over the bus. It can also be partitioned into segments for recording multiple events, even when they happen with very fast trigger rates. Trigger events are time stamped and a host of sophisticated triggering modes (such as software, window, re-arm, logic and delay) are available to help ensure important events are never missed.

With 12-bit resolution, the M5i.3321-x16 card offers exceptional dynamic range. Measurements are made with improved precision and better signal-to-noise ratio when compared to those made with more conventional 8-bit test instruments. Importantly, the extra resolution allows users to capture small signals that may ride on larger ones, revealing the fine signal details that are often missed by lower resolution devices.

Independently from the PC, two powerful fans transport heat out of the PC housing through holes in the front plates.

Installing the card into a PC turns it into a powerful test instrument that can be used to acquire and analyze signals in a huge variety of applications. The front panel provides SMA connectors for the channel inputs, clock and trigger inputs and outputs, as well as four multi-functional digital I/O lines. The extra clock and trigger connections make it possible to synchronize the card with additional digitizers or other measurement devices. The feature set makes the model well suited for capturing the fast signals found in fiber optics, mass spectrometry, semiconductor testing, RF recording, AI, radar, LIDAR, communications, astronomy and quantum technology.

The capability to stream data directly to a CUDA GPU is possible using the company’s SCAPP (Spectrum’s CUDA Access for Parallel Processing) package, which is available as a low-cost option. SCAPP includes the necessary drivers for CUDA GPU support and allows users to develop their own processing routines. To help getting started, the package includes working examples that can be modified and built upon.

The cards come with all the tools necessary to use them in a PC running either Windows or Linux. A software development kit (SDK) is provided so the cards can be programmed with almost any language including C, C++, C#, Delphi, VB.NET, J#, Python, Julia, Java, LabVIEW, and Matlab. The SDK contains all the necessary driver libraries as well as programming examples. Alternatively, for users who don’t want to write code, the company offers SBench 6 Professional. This powerful measurement software provides full card control, along with a host of data display, analysis, storage, and documentation capabilities.

The new model joins two other M5i series products, the M5i.3330-x16, a single-channel card that can sample at rates up to 6.4 GS/sec, and the M5i.3337-x16, a dual-channel card that offers synchronous 3.2 GS/sec sampling on both channels, and the full 6.4 GS/sec on a single channel. These cards offer 2-GHz bandwidth.

