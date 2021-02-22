Suntsu introduces new USB Type C connectors

Introducing Suntsu’s latest and most powerful cables: USB Type C connectors. USB cables have been used in electronics for years, but these new developments make the USB-C the new industry standard. Recently, it has been incorporated into computers, phones, and tablets. Large companies like Apple are getting rid of older, larger USBs and making way for the USB-C. With the right set-up, they are the fastest connectors around for transporting data. The smaller size, new reversible shape, and interoperability are three important features that make this connector a necessity.

Type-A USB’s are the large connectors that you can never plugin on the first try. As devices become smaller and thinner, those huge ports will no longer cut it. Hence why USB-C is compact and adaptable. It is truly a one-size-fits-all solution for charging and data transferring purposes.

The new reversible shape also helps avoid the struggle to find the right orientation when trying to make a connection. This is because the connector pins are the same on both sides, unlike its predecessors. This shape is being adopted in most new devices and will allow users to have fewer, smaller cables laying around.

700+ technology companies have come together to design and adopt this next-generation cable. Apple, Google, Dell, Microsoft, Intel, HP, and Samsung are only a few of the tech giants who collaborated on this new technology. This makes the C type cable worth the upgrade.

USB-C connector supports various new USB standards like USB 3.1 – which allows data transfers of up to 10 Gbps and USB PD, enabling power delivery. Multiple series are available in through-hole or surface-mount packaging with many sizes to choose from.

Suntsu Electronics Inc.

www.suntsu.com