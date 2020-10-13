Switch connects antennas to tuning components

The SKY59272-707LF from Skyworks uses a MIPI interface to select any of four SPDT switches.

In Antenna brings 5G to IoT devices, we touched on passive components used to tune an antenna for maximum performance. Switches provide the connections needed. The SKY59272-707LF from Skyworks is a quad SPST switch with one side of each switch connected to a common pin.

The SKY59272-707LF operates from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, coving the low-band and mid-band 5G and LTE frequencies. Capable of supporting inputs up to 80 V, the switch has an R ON of typical 1.65 Ω at DC (2.94 Ω at 5.295 GHz) with 40 dB of isolation at 2.7 GHz. You can control the switches through a Mobile Industry Processor Interface (MIPI) v2.1 controller.

The SKY59272-707LF switch is housed in a 12-pin, 1.6 mm × 1.6 × 0.45 mm quad-flat no-leads (QFN) package.