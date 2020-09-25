4:1-input, 15-to-30-W dc-dc converters sport medical/ICT safety certifications, 5-kVac isolation

The 15-to-20-W PXG-M and 30-W PXD-M30 board-mount dc-dc converter series carries a 4:1 input ranges of 9-to-36-Vdc and 18-to-75 Vdc. The two series are certified to IEC 60601-1 (medical) and IEC 62368-1 (ICT – Information and Communication Technology equipment). The input-to-output isolation is 5,000 Vac allowing their use in multiple medical and industrial applications.

The PXG-M and PXD-M30 series have industry standard package sizes, with overall dimensions of 40.6×25.4×10.2 mm (1.6x1x0.4 in) and 50.8×25.4×10.2 mm (2x1x0.4 in) respectively. 5 V, 12 V, 15 V and 24 V single and ±5 V, ±12 V and ±15 V dual outputs are available in all three power levels. The single output models have an output adjustment function using a trim pin.

The units will operate with convection cooling in ambient temperatures of -40 to +105°C. Derating at high temperatures may be required, which can be minimized with the use of external airflow. Over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature protection is standard. Off-load input current consumption is just 12 mA or less, allowing battery-powered equipment to remain functional longer during periods of non-operation. Positive or negative logic remote on-off is optional.

The two series have an input to output isolation of 5,000 Vac (2 x MOPPs) and less than 2.5-μA touch current. Safety certification includes IEC/EN 60601-1, ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1 and IEC/EN/UL/CSA 62368-1 with CE marking for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives. No external EMI filtering is required for compliance to EN 55011-A, EN 55032-A.