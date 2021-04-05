Buffer modules offer extra 380-msec hold-up for 12, 15 and 24-V supplies

The TDK-Lambda brand ZBM20 12, 15 and 24-V 20-A-rated open-frame buffer modules provide an extended 380-msec hold-up time to power supplies preventing data loss during brief power interruptions or allowing equipment to safely shutdown. Applications include industrial automation, robotics, test, communication and semiconductor fabrication equipment.

Energy is stored in electrolytic capacitors, replacing the need for batteries and their associated maintenance and servicing. A remote on/off function can be activated to avoid an unsafe discharge of stored energy. The charge and discharge status can be monitored locally or remotely via a dc OK relay, an LED indicator and photo-coupled signals. If a longer hold-up time is desired, modules can be connected in parallel. The 24-V model has a switch that can be used to select either fixed or variable voltage buffer levels. In fixed mode, it will provide power

when the input voltage drops to 22.4 V, in variable mode when the input decreases by 1 V.

Measuring 175x85x57 mm (LxWxH), the units will operate without derating in ambienttemperatures of -25 to +70°C. The five-year warranty ZBM20 has protection against both input overvoltage and overcurrent conditions, has inrush current reduction and internal fusing. Safety certification includes IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 with CE marking to the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives.

More information can be obtained at the following TDK-Lambda Americas website, https://product.tdk.com/en/power/zbm, or by calling 800-LAMBDA-4. Product availability for the ZBM20 power supply can be found via the link to TDK-Lambda’s distributor network (see “Check Distributor Inventory”) at https://www.us.lambda.tdk.com.