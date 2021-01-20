Multifunctional 16-bit AWG features innovative architecture, digital pattern generation

The Teledyne LeCroy T3AWG3252 Multifunctional 16-bit Arbitrary/Function Generators are designed with an innovative architecture that features synchronized analog signal and digital pattern generation. This multifunction 250-MHz arbitrary/sweep/function generator combines multiple functions in a single instrument, including a two-channel function and arbitrary waveform generator with an eight-channel digital pattern generator. These three instrument functions are based on an advanced Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) technology which allows glitch-free on-the-fly changes of all parameters while preserving the selected waveform shapes. All controls and settings are available with touch/swipe gestures on the color LCD. This makes it east to change channels, select the carrier, access the modulation parameters, access the waveform gallery to quickly import a chosen signal, or use the virtual numeric keyboard to change parameter values.

The variable clock, true-arbitrary technology of the AWG/Digital Pattern Generator lets the user create complex signals of synchronized analog waveforms as well as digital patterns. Users can create signals in a sequence, or apply loops, jumps, and conditional branches. The analog/digital synchronized outputs represent a valuable tool to simulate, troubleshoot, or validate digital designs. Users can use the waveform sequencer to generate quite complex or very long signals with multiple waveform shapes. The AWG mode uses a variable or synchronized sample rate ‘True-Arb’ technology to suit applications requiring extremely high signal fidelity. The platform’s deep memory enables the capability to store numerous long waveforms.

•16-bit vertical resolution

•1 GSa/sec sample rate

•128 Mpts (up to 1 Gpts option) memory on each channel

•16,384 waveform entries in the sequencer

•Output impedance 50 Ω and 5 Ω selectable

•±24-V output

Application tasks for which this test instrument is especially suited include the distortion test for Automotive Ethernet 100Base-T1 and 1000-Base-T1Power and the semiconductor dynamic behavior test, made easier with the instrument’s versatile double-pulse test capability. Among the compliance tests specified for the Automotive Ethernet standard none is more complex to set up than the transmitter distortion test. Using the T3AWG3252, as well as a Teledyne LeCroy oscilloscope and the QualiPHY Compliance Manager, testing is greatly simplified. The T3AWG3252’s excellent Harmonic Distortion performance, combined with the output voltage amplitude range and the precise tuning of the delay and phase of the differential signal pairs, makes the T3AWG3252 a perfect tool for emulating the disturber signal to assist in avoiding pitfalls encountered during the execution of the test. The T3AWG3252 can also quickly determine the dynamic behavior of power devices. The standard feature Double Pulse function required for testing MOSFETs and IGBTs is made simpler because the two pulses can have a different amplitudes, rise-times, fall-times, and widths.

The Teledyne LeCroy T3AWG3252 Multifunctional 16-bit Arbitrary/Function Generator is available now from the authorized North American distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig at 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com.