Open-source tool addresses signal integrity problems

An open-source software tool called SignalIntegrity handles signal integrity problems for design and test engineers. More than 1,500 users have downloaded the free Python-based software since it has been made available.

The new SignalIntegrity software is now available from Teledyne LeCroy and provides extra analysis capabilities to Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePulser 40iX High-Speed Interconnect Analyzer, a measurement tool for high-speed hardware designers and test engineers. WavePulser’s combination of s-parameters and impedance profiles in a single acquisition with a deep toolbox provides characterization insights into high-speed interconnects.

Signal integrity is the field involving the physical communication of signals handled by printed circuit boards, cables, connectors and other high-speed interconnects. Because the ability to send data error-free and at high speeds involves the electromagnetic qualities of the communication channel, engineers use traditional, but difficult-to-understand, microwave techniques. Teledyne LeCroy’s Serial Data Analyzers, Signal Integrity Network Analyzers and Signal Integrity Studio Software include state-of-the-art acquisition and analysis tools to help minimize the time required to pinpoint signal integrity issues.

Engineers in industries including computer, semiconductor and consumer electronics, data storage, automotive, industrial, military, aerospace and telecommunication markets work to test, design and understand signal integrity on protocols such as Gigabit Ethernet, Infiniband, Fibre Channel, USB, HDMI and SATA. With Teledyne LeCroy’s open-source software, engineers are now able to access the first-of-its-kind SignalIntegrity source code, and then modify and extend it to aid their work in test and design. The software can be used for linear circuit and system simulation solving for interconnected circuits and s-parameter blocks, de-embedding, virtual probing and viewing s-parameter files.

The open-source software SignalIntegrity is published in the Python Packaging Index (PyPI) at https://pypi.org/project/SignalIntegrity/.

Teledyne LeCroy, 700 Chestnut Ridge Road, Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977-6499, 800-553-2769 or 845-425-2000, teledynelecroy.com