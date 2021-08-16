Test cables cover 5G mmWave frequencies

The Clarity 70 operates at up to 70 GHz, covering 5G mmWave measurements.

Times Microwave’s Clarity 70 test cable expands on the Clarity 50 by extending its frequencies range to 70 GHz. Times Microwave claims that the Clarity 70 is “ultra-stable through 70 GHz with exceptionally low attenuation, and boasts steel torque, crush (35.75 kg/lcm) and over1 bend protection with abrasion resistance without compromising flexibility.” It uses stainless steel protective barrel strain relief and a hex coupling nut at its 1.85 mm connectors.

The Clarity 70 features low insertion loss cable that functions throughout the desired frequency range to ensure a high-fidelity measurement. Tight phase control is a further parameter for optimizing system performance in 5G smart antennas. It uses a microporous PTFE dielectric, coupled with a helically wound metalized interlayer, to maintain a flexible, phase, and amplitude stable test assembly.

Engineers frequently connect and disconnect DUT’s from the test equipment, which, high frequencies, could require frequent recalibration. Clarity 70’s long flex life means it can withstand extensive handling so you can move it around engineering or production test benches.

The cable’s 1.85 mm connectors come in three varieties: male, female, and ruggedized female for use with vector network analyzers.



