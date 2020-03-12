Galvanically isolated scopes beam data to PCs via WiFi

Two new members of the powerful high-resolution WiFiScope series oscilloscopes can be used via an ethernet connection (LAN, WiFi or WAN) but also still with a USB 2.0/3.0 connection. The built-in battery gives the WiFiScope the possibility

to perform fully wireless differential measurements. Measurements can then be performed completely galvanically isolated, and over long distances. This wireless PC based data acquisition instrument offers the user more possibilities for measurement applications.

Typical applications for differential oscilloscopes are measurements at serial communication buses, measurements at switch-mode power supplies and frequency converters and automotive measurements. With a WAN connection, worldwide differential measurements can be performed. Specific knowledge on networks is not required. The Multi-Channel software gives an overview of the available USB instruments and network instruments. USB differential measurements for stand-alone applications and high-speed data acquisition take place at up to 200 MSa/sec.

The differential WiFiScope is so transparent that it appears that the ethernet connected instrument is connected directly to the computer. All hardware and software functions of the oscilloscope, spectrum analyzer, data logger and voltmeter remain available via the network. Specific network knowledge is not required.

With the WiFi oscilloscope, high-speed real-time continuous data acquisition rates of 5 MSamples/sec can be achieved with a resolution of 8 to 16 bits and, via LAN/WAN connections, high-speed real-time continuous data acquisition rates of 20 MSamples/sec can be achieved with a resolution of 8-16 bits. Via USB connections, high-speed real-time continuous data acquisition rates of 200 MSamples/sec can be achieved with a resolution of 8-16 bits.

Combined with the free Multi Channel oscilloscope software, the WiFiScope WS4 DIFF and WiFiScope WS6 DIFF turn a PC into a High-Resolution Differential Oscilloscope, Precision Spectrum analyzer, EMI Pre-compliance analyzer, High-Performance Multimeter, Very Fast differential Datalogger and Comprehensive Protocol Analyzer. The Multi-Channel oscilloscope software gives you the opportunity to share your data with everybody and lets you analyze your data without the need of an instrument. The

Multi-Channel oscilloscope software offers sophisticated data analysis capabilities using many user-configurable data processing I/O blocks, showing the analysis results in graphs, tables and/or meter displays.

Time-consuming complicated instrument setups are no longer required using the unique Quick Setup system: select the measurement task you want to accomplish with just up to four mouse clicks from a selection dialog that gives access to over 700 different

instrument Quick Setups. Each Quick Setup contains all required instrument settings, as well as example signals and background information on how to connect the instrument.

A full Software Development Kit (SDK) for writing your own PC-based data acquisition software is available, as well as examples in C, C++, C#, Python, Matlab, Node.js and Visual Basic.NET. Data acquisition software for the Handyscope HS4 DIFF and Handyscope HS6 DIFF can be used directly for the WiFiScope WS4 DIFF and WiFiScope WS6 DIFF. Developing the software for a USB data acquisition system or a wireless high-speed WiFi data acquisition system makes no difference and the developed software can be used transparently.

For full details on the new TiePie engineering differential WiFiScopes, visit www.tiepie.com/wifiscope