Tiny, resettable fuse boasts 240 VAC max voltage

Bel introduces the 0ZAF series as the latest addition to their lineup of surface mount PTC resettable fuses. Featuring a compact 2920 chip size, it boasts a maximum voltage of 240V AC. The operational (hold current) range extends from 50mA to 160mA, and it is designed to operate effectively within a temperature range of -40ºC to 85ºC.

Estimated distribution: available soon

Competitive advantage: size and performance

Possible uses: industrial controls, lighting ballasts, loudspeakers, medical equipment, motors, fans, and blowers, security, and fire alarm systems, test and measurement equipment, USB hubs, ports and peripherals, intelligent appliances, and robotic machines

Primary features: fully compliant with EU Directive 2011/65/EU and amending directive 2015/863, and AEC-Q Compliant

Series: 0ZAF