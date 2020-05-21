SMD rectifiers carry voltage ratings from 200-1,000 V

The TUAS8x Series device’s wettable flank package enables higher power density, increased manufacturing yields and reliability in a wide range of power conversion applications, offering industry-leading 8-A maximum current.

The industry standard, SMPC4.6U SMD package–configured with two anodes and one cathode, wettable flank terminations–facilitates automated placement and automated optical inspection (AOI). This package also offers advantages of smaller footprint and height, improved power dissipation and higher resistance to thermal shock. The TUAS8x Series are the only devices available in this space-saving, high-performance package that offer the combination of high voltage performance (up to 1 kV) at current levels above 5 A. Spice models are available online for ease of design.

“Wettable flank packages facilitate lower-cost manufacturing (AOI vs X-ray inspection) and offer higher production yield,” reported Sam Wang, Vice President, TSC Products. “These devices offer designers higher power density, improve manufacturability and reliability via resistance to thermal shock and dissipate heat into the PCB faster than alternative package configurations.”

Applications include silicon, GaN or SiC-based power conversion circuits in commercial, industrial, telecom-datacom power systems, freewheeling diodes and anywhere general-purpose rectification is needed.

Price (Production Quantities): $0.35

Lead Time: Samples – in stock (Digi-Key & Mouser)

Production quantities – 8 weeks ARO

TSC America, Inc. 3040 Saturn Street suite 200. Brea, CA 92821, 657-258-0800,Fax: 657-258-0801, sales@tscus.com, www.taiwansemi.com