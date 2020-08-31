Two-port USB-controlled, lab-grade VNA operates from 300 kHz to 8.5 GHz

The Pico Technology PicoVNA 108 extends to 8.5 GHz the operating frequency range of the same-footprint PicoVNA 106 6 GHz instrument released three years ago. The new PicoVNA 108 fulfills user demand for “faster, more frequency range, more port power and dynamic range, and more functionality.” In addition to the PicoVNA 108’s extended range from 300 kHz to 8.5 GHz, it can now operate down to -124 dB. This VNA provides a new “save on trigger” synchronization for multiple measurements (e.g. with changing conditions or multiplexed measurement routings).

The PicoVNA’s built-in bias-Ts provide a dc bias or test stimulus to active devices without the complexity and cost of external dc-blocks. This speeds up batch test and device characterizations. An offset frequency capability has also been added to the Quad RX four-receiver architecture, as well as synchronization and control of the PicoSource AS108 8 GHz agile synthesizer from within the PicoVNA 3 software (provided free). This instrument combination simplifies RF mixer and RF/IF system characterizations.

The PicoVNA 108 two-port USB-controlled, laboratory-grade VNA offers dual-frequency mixer measurements with VSWR correction. With a significant price advantage over a traditional VNA, this PicoVNA offers full-function, professional-grade measurements of all four S-parameters in as little as 190 usec. It offers an exceptional dynamic range of 124 dB at 10 Hz and less than 0.006 dB RMS trace noise at its maximum operating bandwidth of 140 kHz.

The PicoVNA’s small size, light weight and low cost makes it ideal for field service, installation test, OEM embedded, and classroom applications. It can operate as a deep dynamic range scalar network analyzer, a single-port vector reflectometer, or a full-function dual-port, dual-path vector network analyzer. With remote automation capability, it is also useful in applications such as: test automation, including multiple VNA control and measurement, integrated reflectometry or transmission measurements, manufacturing inspection, test, characterization and calibration, electronic component assembly and ATE interface/interconnect, antenna matching and tuning, etc. The PicoVNA’s software development kits include code examples in Matlab and Matlab RF toolbox, LabView, C, C# and Python.

The compact (11.3×6.9×2.4-in) PicoVNA 108 can be PC-controlled over USB from a Microsoft Windows interface. The PicoVNA 3 software supports a comprehensive range of calibration modes to address single or dual-port workload with male, female or mixed gender interfaces, all with best achievable accuracy (least uncertainty).

Made by Pico Technology, Europe’s award-winning PC-based test and measurement equipment manufacturer, the PicoVNA 108 is available now from Saelig Company, Inc. its USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit http://www.saelig.com/category/pico-network-analyzer.htm.