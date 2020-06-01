Unified power supply website has enhanced search and product pages

TDK-Lambda Americas has launched an upgraded website, combining ac-dc, dc-dc, programmable, high voltage and power supply accessories into one location. www.us.lambda.tdk.com can now be accessed using smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices without any loss of functionality.

New features have been added to the website including enhanced searches by product part number, type, parameters and application. Popular functions like “contact us”, distribution inventory, videos, TDK-Lambda’s long-running technical blog, exhibitions, environmental and the value of TDK-Lambda are now easier to find and view.

The website provides a one-click navigation to TDK’s Product Center containing over 100,000 part numbers, where all the necessary documentation is visible on one page. This includes 3D files, specifications, installation manuals, application notes, evaluation, immunity and reliability data along with the product’s safety certifications.

More information about TDK-Lambda power supplies can be obtained from the TDK-Lambda Americas website at www.us.lambda.tdk.com.