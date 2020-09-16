USB 2.0 Type-C compliant connector reduces PCB required mounting area

Hirose offers more design flexibility with the introduction of a top mount USB 2.0 Type-C connector. The space-saving CX90B Series connector has 16 contacts, offering a more economical option for power charging applications. Enabling OEMs to reduce the size and cost of their portable electronic devices, the CX90B Series USB connector meets customer requests for a rugged USB connector with a smaller PCB footprint.

The CX90B series is ideal for a wide range of applications susceptible to high-vibration and drop impacts including control systems, drones, medical devices, smart meters, point-of-sale equipment, imaging equipment and many other small portable devices.

Supporting up to 5 A, the CX60B top mount USB 2.0 connector delivers data transmission up to 480 Mbps.

The CX connector family features a symmetrical mating design that allows for reversible plug insertion. To improve mounting accuracy, the CX series has built-in guide posts that ensure precise connector positioning and orientation on the PCB. The CX60B has improved peeling strength via 6 THR mounting posts.

When mated with a Hirose plug, the pair produces a unique tactile click that can be heard and felt to confirm correct engagement and prevent incomplete insertion.

“The enhanced CX family provides customers with more options when designing portable electronic devices. The CX90B offers design flexibility and enhanced mounting strength to the PCB for increased durability in electronic devices that require both rugged performance and PCB space savings,” said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA.