USB 3.0 high-flex drag chain-rated cable assemblies for industrial settings

L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, has released a new series of high-flex and drag chain-rated USB cables ideal for industrial and factory settings, especially security and machine vision camera applications or any application needing an option more rugged than a standard cable.

L-com’s new USB 3.0 cables with high-flex and drag chain-rating are rated to 5 million cycles and have a 75-mm bend radius. They feature machine vision connectors and are tested for industrial and machine vision applications to be significantly more rugged than standard cables. These cables are offered with A to A, A to B, A to Micro-B, A to A female, and A to Micro-B with vision thumbscrew options available.

“With high-flex and drag chain ratings, these cables can be flexed, moved and dragged millions of times while in use without loss of performance, whereas a standard cable would fail after a few hundred bends,” said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com

www.l-com.com