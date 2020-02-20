USB graphing picoammeter measures bipolar picoamps to milliamps

The RBD 9103 USB Graphing Picoammeter is a compact, versatile, general-purpose picoammeter designed to accurately measure dc current from nanoamps to milliamps via its isolated BNC input. This rugged, portable, and affordable picocurrent sensor is available with high-speed and high-voltage options, optional bias, and 5-kVdc float isolation. The 9103 USB Picoammeter measures bi-polar dc current and can be biased from an optional built-in fixed +90 Vdc bias, or an external low-noise dc power supply. It comes with a NIST-traceable calibration certificate.

The 9103 can take accurate current measurements from 1 pA to 2.499 mA at sample rates up to 500 Sa/sec. The user-friendly PC software interface supplied provides optimal control and quick access to all functions such as data recording and graphing. The 9103 is also compatible with OSx, Linux, Matlab, and LabView, and can be controlled via a simple ASCII interface.

The 9103 is available in four models:

Standard: sample rate 40 Sa/sec and optional 90-V fixed or external bias.

High-speed: sample rate 500 Sa/sec and optional 90-V fixed or external bias.

High-voltage: sample rate 40 Sa/sec, isolated input can float up to 5 kVdc

High-speed / High-Voltage: sample rate 500 Sa/sec, floats up to 5 kV dc

Designed to provide precise bipolar dc current measurements even in noisy environments such as synchrotron beam lines, the 9103 is equally suited for diode and IC I/V characterization. With qualities like dc voltage isolation from chassis ground to 5 kV, possibilities for researchers include direct dc current measurement of small electron and photomultiplier signals. Electron and ion beam measurements can be biased to reduce secondary electrons or to retard the beam as needed for experiments. The 9103 is also multi-channel capable – up to 127 units can be synchronized together.

Compact (2.11×6.68×6.30 in) and lightweight (1.5 lb), the 9103 is made in USA by RBD Instruments, world-wide leader in producing innovative products for the high-vacuum and ultra-high-vacuum industries.

The RBD 9103 Picoammeter is available now from the technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig 1-888-772-3544, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.