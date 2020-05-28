USB Type C receptacle designed for power only applications

CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group has introduced a new USB Type C connector designed for power only applications. The UJC-HP-3-SMT-TR is a 6-pin USB Type C receptacle that can deliver up to 60 W of power with a 3 A rated current and 20 Vdc rated voltage. By removing the data transfer pins, this USB Type C receptacle is a more cost-effective solution for designs where charging or power is the sole function.

Housed in a surface mount package, the UJC-HP-3-SMT-TR is also compatible with any standard USB Type C plug, taking the accessibility and simplified design integration of the universal and widely adopted Type C connection and applying it to power only applications. This USB Type C connector further offers reflow solder compatibility, a -40 to 80°C operating temperature range, and high reliability up to 10,000 mating cycles.