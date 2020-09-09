Versatile development enclosures support SOSA, OpenVPX

Versatile backplane/chassis configurations are geared for 3U and 6U OpenVPX and SOSA development. The versatile development enclosures start with a line of single-slot power and ground backplanes in various 3U and 6U configurations. This includes VITA 65 (standard VPX), VITA 66.4 (VPX with optical), and VITA 67.3 types (VPX with RF). The backplanes can be incorporated along with other designs, including a 3U version with four VITA 65 slots and 4 VITA 67.3 slots. It features the radial clocking required for SOSA applications. For partial routing options, there are 3U or 6U OpenVPX backplanes with two power and ground slots, two slots with data plane connected via a fat-pipe , and two slots with a double fat pipe.

Combining these backplane options into one chassis provides a vast array of configuration possibilities. All power and ground slots have pass-through signals to the rear of the backplane. With VPX cabling options, the slots can be interconnected to others via the Rear Transition Module (RTM) connectors.

There are various Pixus chassis platforms to house the backplane configurations including 8.5-in-wide and 12.5-in-wide open frame portable enclosures as well as 19-in rackmount. The company also provides OpenVPX specialty products such as chassis managers, handle/panel sets, filler panels, guide rails, power interface boards, air slot blocker boards, and more.

