What sensors are in a smart door lock?

With a newly available product, an existing deadbolt can be converted to a smart door lock, add many sensors and obtain several new desirable functions. To get started, the Bosma Aegis Smart Door Lock simply replaces the indoor portion of an existing deadbolt with the conversion process taking about 10 minutes. The newly installed device with its built-in 6-axis sensor can accurately detect door orientation without requiring the installation of an external sensor onto the door frame. With its own sensor, it can detect whether the door is fully closed or if the door is left ajar, it sends a notification as a reminder. It can also detect if someone is trying to break in through the door and send a break-in detection notification to the user’s mobile device.

Compatible with the Bosma Sentry Doorbell, Alexa, and Google Assistant, the smart lock provides global remote access and app-less guest entry as well as auto-lock and unlock features. Keyless entry and global remote access allow the user to know who and when an authorized guest enters the home, granting remote access in the user’s absence.

When connected to the company’s Bosma Sentry system, the user can unlock the door with a fingerprint and have motion detection and facial recognition functions as well. This allows the system to automatically unlock the door as the user approaches – even if both hands are full.

With bank-grade AES128 encryption, all data transferred are encrypted so no one can gain unauthorized access to the smart lock. Also, the use of randomized tokens prevents various types of security exploits, including replay attacks.

If a problem occurs, the original key can be used as a mechanical backup.