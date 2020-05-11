Wi-Fi SoCs consume little power while maintaining continuous Wi-Fi connections

The DA16200 is a highly-integrated, ultra-low-power Wi-Fi networking SoC that, together with two modules that leverage Dialog’s VirtualZero technology, deliver a breakthrough in battery life for Wi-Fi connected, battery-powered IoT devices.

The rise of IoT products, including connected door locks, thermostats and security video cameras, that require “always on” connectivity with a continuous Wi-Fi connection has challenged engineers to develop solutions that don’t compromise battery life. Unlike competing Wi-Fi SoCs, the DA16200 is specifically optimized to support such battery-powered IoT devices. The DA16200’s VirtualZero technology enables such a low level of power consumption that even continuously connected devices can typically achieve at least a year of battery life. In fact, three to five years of battery life is common.

The SoC utilizes an algorithm-driven design to provide the lowest power solution for facilitating an extended battery life, while also maintaining a continuous Wi-Fi connection to ensure that end users always maintain control of their devices.

The highly integrated DA16200 runs the entire Wi-Fi system, security and networking protocol stack, eliminating the need for an external network processor, CPU or microcontroller. It contains an 802.11b/g/n radio (PHY), baseband processor, MAC, on-chip memory, dedicated encryption engine and an ARM® Cortex®-M4F host networking applications processor, all on a monolithic silicon die.

To achieve extended range without compromising battery life, the DA16200 also features an integrated power amplifier (PA) and low-noise amplifier (LNA), offering users industry-leading output power and receiver sensitivity.

Alongside the SoC, Dialog is also launching two DA16200-based modules that deliver flexibility and design options for implementing Wi-Fi simply and easily, ensuring all customers can benefit from the SoC’s high level of integration and programmable ease of use. Both modules include 4 MB flash memory and all required RF components, including a crystal oscillator, RF-lumped filter and either a chip antenna or a u.FL connector for an external antenna.

The modules are fully certified for worldwide operation, including certifications for FCC, IC, CE, Telec, Korea and SRRC. Additionally, both the SoC and modules are Wi-Fi CERTIFIED® for interoperability.

“As a proven leader in Bluetooth low energy connectivity, shipping upwards of 100 million units annually, these new Wi-Fi products further strengthen our position,” said Sean McGrath, Senior VP, Connectivity and Audio Business Group, Dialog Semiconductor. “Delivering Wi-Fi on a battery isn’t solely about achieving extended battery lifetime; it’s about enabling IoT developers to unlock the full potential of smart devices by delivering low-power functionality in conjunction with always-on connectivity. That’s the breakthrough the IoT market sorely needs and that the new SoC and modules provide.”

The DA16200 SoC and modules are equipped with industry-leading security protocols, including the latest generation hardware encryption engine and authentication standards for safeguarding against potential threats. Each of these products meets WPA/2/3 Personal and Enterprise standards and features upper layer security for TLS and HTTPs. Additionally, the SoC and modules can be securely booted and debugged and provide secure asset storage.

Evaluation boards and a complete software development kit (SDK) are now available for the DA16200 SoC and modules via DigiKey. The SDK includes sample applications, provisioning apps, AT command library, power management tools and more.

For more information on these devices, please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/da16200.