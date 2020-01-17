Wide input range, dimmable 1-A drivers handle up to 15 high-brightness LEDs

The RCDE-48 series of LED driver modules accept up to 60 Vdc input voltage and produce a 1,050-mA constant-current output with analog or PWM deep dimming.

Developed by RECOM, the RCDE-48 series of LED driver modules can provide up to 350 mA, 700 mA or 1,050 mA of constant-current to drive strings of up to 15 high brightness LEDs with a power efficiency of up to 97%. The input voltage range is 6 to 60 Vdc to suit 12 V, 24 V or 48 V nominal supply rails. A 0-100% linear analog or PWM dimming input is provided which is compatible with 3.3 V logic, making the driver ICs good candidates for IoT nodes or MCU-based dimmers.

The Dim pin can also be used as a remote ON/OFF control. The devices can operate to high ambient temperatures (+80°C for the 350-mA part) without derating or forced cooling making them suitable for indoor and outdoor lighting applications residing at up to 5,000-m altitudes. All devices feature over-temperature protection, UVLO, output open- and short-circuit protection for a high MTBF of 1.3 M hours. The modules are available in a standard DIP-24 32.1×20.8×12.3-mm package.

RECOM Power, Inc., 6870 W 52nd Ave, Suite 125, Arvada, CO 80002, 720-386-0400, https://recom-power.com/en