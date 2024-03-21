Wide range of wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors designed for industrial and consumer electronics

KYOCERA AVX has released the new surface-mount AEF Series wet aluminum V-chip electrolytic capacitors, which are designed for industrial and consumer electronics applications with high-density PCBs and qualified for industrial endurance levels. The series is available in 11 different case sizes spanning 0608 to 1216 and offers a wide range of capacitance values and voltage ratings extending from 2.2–470μF and 6.3–400VDC. It also exhibits low direct current leakage (DCL), low equivalent series resistance (ESR), which enables higher tolerance for ripple currents, and low impedance over the full range of category temperatures, which extend from -40°C or -55°C to +105°C, and exceptional reliability over extended lifetimes of up to 6,000 hours at +105°C and rated voltages. In total, the new AEF Series wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors currently provide customers with a selection of 59 part numbers ideally suited for an extensive range of high-density industrial and consumer electronics ranging from lighting systems to DC/DC converters.
In terms of installation, surface-mount AEF Series capacitors are supplied with pure tin terminations on 13” or 15” reels compatible with automated assembly equipment and support reflow assembly. AEF Series capacitors are also RoHS-compliant and lead-free compatible, and the standard lead time for the series is currently 24 weeks.