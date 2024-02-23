Wireless SoC features low power consumption and enhanced security features

Sony Semiconductor Israel announced that its advanced ALT1350 Wireless System on Chip (SoC) is now commercially available. LPWA cellular modules have been designed by our partners and industry leaders AM Telecom, Fibocom, Murata, Quectel, Semtech, Telit Cinterion, and Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC). The modules are now available for sampling, with mass production expected during the first half of 2024.

The Sony’s Altair ALT1350 is the first cellular LTE-M/NB-IoT SoC to adopt a low-power application MCU, a sensor-hub for data collection and processing, enhanced security, integrated SIM (iSIM) location technology and an additional sub-GHz LPWA/FAN customizable transceiver and NTN communication options in a single chip. It features cellular connected standby mode (eDRX) connectivity at a power consumption of below 3µA, and its overall power consumption performance achieves up to 10 times longer battery life compared to previous generations. The rich feature set and performance of the chipset make it an ideal solution for smart utility meters and single-chip asset-tracking applications.

The ALT1350 chipset promises unparalleled connectivity options and can support connectivity choices for all industries and markets. In smart cities and utility spaces, the ALT1350 can perform as a low-power cellular modem, a low-power mesh device, and a router between cellular and mesh networks as well as provide multiple connectivity backup options. The rich feature set and performance make it an ideal solution for single-chip asset-tracking applications, bundling multi-tier location services optimized for battery-operated devices.