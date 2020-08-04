World’s first arbitrary waveform transceiver

An Arbitrary Waveform Transceiver Series product line called the Proteus is a valuable tool for R&D labs in growing markets such as quantum physics, medicine, aerospace and defense, telecommunications and automotive. For synchronized, phase coherent, multi-channel applications such as quantum physics and radar applications the Proteus arbitrary waveform transceiver is an ideal, space efficient and cost effective solution.

Aerospace engineers will be able to perform real time data streaming and fast feedback loops with an environment dependent waveform generation. A four channel Proteus P2584M, for example, could emulate four independent high-resolution targets pulses to test the AI algorithm – as it’s an AWG it could also emulate FMCW modulation as well.

In communication new transmission standards that fuel the next generation of connectivity, such as 5G, WiFi-6 and UWB, all rely on utilizing significant amounts of spectral bandwidth.With a sampling rate of 9 GS/sec and a bandwidth of 9 GHz, the Proteus can generate signals in multiple Nyquist Zones with wide bandwidths.

Leading Features:

Dual, Four, eight or twelve channel 9 GS/sec 16-bit AWG / AWT configurations

5.4 GS/sec, 9 GHz Bandwidth, 12-bit digitizer option for a complete arbitrary waveform transceiver system

Integrated NCO for digital up-converting to microwave frequencies

Excellent phase noise and spurious performance

Feedback control system for conditional waveform generation

Modular PXI Express platform, easily scalable to hundreds of channels.

High speed PCIe GEN3 x8 lanes communication interface

Up to 16 GS/sec waveform memory with the ability to simultaneously generate and download waveforms

Real-time data streaming directly to the FPGA for continuous and infinite waveform generation

User-customizable FPGA for demodulation, digital filtering and application specific solutions

Innovative task oriented sequence programming for maximum flexibility to generate any imaginable scenario

Jonathan Netzer Tabor’s product director commented: “When we first started planning our next generation of products, we knew we needed to create a flexible and customizable platform that will solve even the most demanding applications. The result exceeded even our own expectations. The Proteus series is no longer just a generator but a fully integrated system of generator and digitizer. Combined with the most advanced technology, industry leading performance and cost-effective platform, our new Proteus series of arbitrary waveform transceivers offers unparalleled capabilities at an affordable price, and this is just a taste of what is yet to come.”

Tabor Electronics, www.taborelec.com