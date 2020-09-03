Four/eight-channels mixed signal scopes come in 350/500-MHz models

New DLM5000 oscilloscopes are successors to the eight-channel DLM4000 series mixed signal oscilloscopes and feature a number of improved functions and enhanced operability. In addition, a DLMsync option is planned to be released by next spring that will enable measurements to be taken simultaneously by two connected DLM5000 oscilloscopes. The DLM5000 series is targeted at developers of new automotive, mechatronics, and electronics products, and may be used in combination with Yokogawa ScopeCorders, power analyzers, and other products. With the release of the DLM5000, Yokogawa will be able to offer optimum solutions for developers who are working in the automotive, mechatronics, and electronics sectors, and will thereby expand its measuring instrument business.

Released in 2012, Yokogawa’s DLM4000 series of eight-channel mixed signal oscilloscopes have proven popular with developers of electronic and mechatronic devices. Recently, the need to develop energy- and power-efficient motors, inverters, and other devices for use in solar power and other clean energy applications has been driving the need for measuring instruments that are capable of simultaneously measuring multiple control and communication signals. Developers of industrial robots and the electronic control units (ECUs) used in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADASs) also need such a capability.

The DLM5000 series models have either four or eight analog input channels. With a single DLM5000 oscilloscope, it is possible to simultaneously view signals and inputs from up to eight analog signals and a 16-bit logic channel (32-bit logic channel available as an option). When simultaneously measuring inputs from all analog channels, each of the two models can maintain a maximum sampling rate of 2.5 GS/sec, twice the speed of the DLM4000 series. With the optional DLMsync function that is planned to be released by next spring, it will be possible to simultaneously and accurately measure signals from up to 16 analog channels and two 32-bit logic channels (with the optional function enabled) by connecting two DLM5000 oscilloscopes. This is sufficient for and offers great flexibility with the debugging of embedded systems.

The DLM5000 user interface has many of the features that have been well received in the DLM4000 series, including a jog shuttle and rotary knobs, and now also includes a large touch screen. Together, these features greatly simplify the viewing and analysis of waveforms.

A newly developed waveform processing engine speeds data processing and saves time with the drawing of waveforms. The DLM5000 also now supports the USB3.0 standard and is thus able to rapidly transfer large amounts of data from multiple channels for storage on a PC. This significantly reduces waiting time.

The DLM5000 comes with a trigger function that supports the CXPI in-vehicle LAN standards. As both the waveform data captured with the trigger function and the signal analysis results can now be displayed on the same screen and are correlated, users can identify at a glance the relationships between these two sets of data.

The DLM5000 is able to store up to 500 M points of acquired data, which is twice that of the DLM4000 series. With this large memory, the DLM5000 can retain up to 100,000 history waveforms, twice that of the DLM4000 series. The number of waveforms that can be searched and compared has thus been doubled. With a single DLM5000, users can also measure high-speed control signals and monitor the behavior of devices such as brakes whose signals must be captured every several milliseconds. This improves efficiency with assessment and debugging

Yokogawa Corporation of America, 12530 West Airport Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77478, (281) 340-3800, (800) 888-6400, https://tmi.yokogawa.com/us/