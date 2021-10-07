1.5kW ac-dc power supplies offer CV and CC operation

Two new single-phase 1.5kW AC-DC power supplies from XP Power offer programmable constant voltage (CV) and constant current (CC) operation with analog and digital interfaces for user control. The compact and convenient solutions use an efficient resonant zero-volt switching (ZVS) topology and are suitable for equipment manufacturers in a wide range of industries including industrial, process control, printing, medical, semiconductor fabrication, water treatment and test and measurement.

Applications for the new units are wide and varied and include medical imaging and patient treatment/diagnostics, etch and deposition in semiconductor fabrication, battery charging, robotics, and lasers. Other applications such as industrial printing, electroplating, cathodic protection, LED heating/curing, water purification, and hydrogen generation would also benefit from the new units.

Users are increasingly demanding power sources that offer both CV and CC operation along with programmability, flexibility, and configurability. It is this challenging need that the new HPA1K5 has been introduced to address.

The in-built digital control allows users to rapidly configure (and re-configure) the unit for any application using software settings, thus eliminating the need for complex and time-consuming hardware changes.

Measuring just 11.0” x 4.2” x 1.64” (279.4mm x 106.7mm x 41.7mm), HPA1K5 units occupy significantly less space than typical 1.5kW-rated power supplies, saving space and weight in the end application. Despite their small size, HPA1K5 units are fully featured and offer efficient operation, up to 93 percent and fast slew rates for instrumentation applications.

The input range of 80 – 264VAC provides a wide operating window for global markets and requires minimal low line derating. Nominal single output voltages of 24VDC and 48VDC are available as standard and these can be programmed up to 105% of nominal. The current output can be programmed to 110 percent of nominal. An additional 5V/2A standby supply is always on if the mains supply is present.

Conformance with various EMC and safety standards for industrial, ITE, and medical use eases integration into end applications. Specifically, the HPA1K5 is approved to EN55011/EN55032 for EMC emissions, EN61000-4-x for EMC immunity, and IEC62368-1 Ed. 2 for ITE safety. For medical applications, the units are approved to IEC60601-1 Ed. 3 (including risk management) and offer 2 x MOPP (means of patient protection) from primary to secondary.

As standard, HPA1K5 units support multiple digital protocols including PMBus, CANopen, MODBUS, and SCPI. A full-duplex RS485 interface is included, and this can be configured to half-duplex via I²C, or be factory configured. Analog control is available via a 0-5V programming option.

An advanced graphical user interface (GUI) along with a comprehensive suite of development tools and a user manual ensure that designers can easily and quickly fine-tune units during the development phase – or reconfigure them for a different application.

While the 1.5kW of power is sufficient for most applications, up to five HPA1K5 units can be configured in parallel using the inbuilt current sharing technology for applications where a cost-effective high-power solution is required.

The HPA1K5 series is available from Digi-Key, Distrelec, Farnell, Mouser, RS Components, approved regional distributors, or direct from XP Power with a 3-year warranty.