11.2-kW isolated SMPS that produces 28 Vdc for military apps

Marotta Controls announced the availability and final qualification of the PS11200—the fourth variant in the 1-STEP product line. This switch-mode power supply (SMPS) offers 11,200 Watts of fully isolated output power with 91 percent efficiency at full load. It is designed to replace legacy 400 amp solutions that generally produce unregulated or loosely regulated power in a larger footprint.

Marotta also confirmed today that the PS11200 has passed all necessary qualification tests to ensure the power converter’s reliability and performance within rugged environments commonly presented by heavy-lift military/defense aircraft such as C-130 Hercules cargo planes and CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

Historically, multiple steps are required to convert 3-phase AC input power to an isolated and regulated DC output with power factor correction. Each conversion step adds its own complexity and components, contributing to the loss of efficiency as well as bulk. In turn, designers ultimately make difficult trade-offs in size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) outcomes. Marotta developed the patented 1-STEP AC-DC conversion solution to minimize those compromises.

A 1-STEP converter is an innovative circuit solution that achieves active power factor correction (APFC), output voltage regulation, and electrical isolation in a single conversion step. Delivered in a compact light-weight package that can be up to 30 percent lighter than competitive offerings, it meets key military and commercial avionic standards while delivering increased efficiency and power density.

Key PS11200 Specifications:

Input Voltage: 3-phase 115 VAC

Input Frequency: 50 – 800 Hz

Output Voltage: 28 VDC ± 1%

Power Factor Correction: > 0.95 at half to full load

Power Quality: MIL-STD-704A-F

Weight: 34 lbs

Key PS11200 Environmental Qualifications per MIL-STD-810F:

Operating Temperature: -51°C – 71°C

Altitude: +35,000 feet MSL

Vibration: 5.4 Grms, 20 – 2,000 Hz, with 81 Hz harmonic peaks

Shock: 20 g, 11 ms

Humidity: 100%

Acceleration: 6.5 G

Sand and Dust: MIL-STD-810F, method 501.4, procedure (blowing dust)

Key PS11200 Electrical Qualifications per MIL-STD-461-G:

EMI/EMC: procedures for fixed-wing Navy/Air Force aircraft, conducted and radiated emissions

Power Quality: per MIL-HDBK-704-5

For more information on the PS11200, download the datasheet and the 1-STEP Technical Paper for an overview of the unique power converter design.