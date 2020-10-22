12 mm tactical switch provides soft sound with positive haptic feeling

C&K has added a 12mm mid-travel tact switch with a soft sound and positive haptic feeling solution to its comprehensive tactile switch product offering. Featuring an industry-standard 12 x 12mm footprint, the high-reliability SFS Series is rated to sealed IP40 dustproof and supports up to 300K cycles. Simplifying integration into a broad range of custom designs and applications, the SFS Series provides three customizable actuation forces including 360gf, 680gf, and 970gf.

Offering soft sound and positive tactile feedback, the SFS Series is commonly used in the vehicle interior, industrial automation, and medical equipment control applications.

The SFS Series tact switch has gold plating contacts that provide reliable switching with low contact resistance, which can handle the low currents. Available with SMT Terminals, the SFS Series reduces process time to deliver production costs saving for OEM/EMS manufacturers.

The SFS Series has a voltage rating of 35 VDC, a current rating of 100 mA but Max power up to 1W, contact resistance of 100 milliohms, and an operating temperature of -40 degree C to 90 degrees C.