1200 V SiC power MOSFETs now amiable in half-bridge packages

SemiQ Inc. has expanded its QSiC power modules portfolio with the introduction of a new series of SemiQ Inc. has expanded its QSiC power modules portfolio with the introduction of a new series of 1200V silicon-carbide (SiC) power MOSFETs in half-bridge packages.

Engineered and tested to operate reliably in demanding environments, these new compact, high-performance modules enable high-power-density implementations while minimizing dynamic and static losses. Featuring high breakdown voltage (>1400V), the new QSiC modules support high-temperature operation (Tj = 175°C) with low Rds(On) shift over the full temperature range. In addition, the modules exhibit industry-leading gate oxide stability and long gate oxide lifetime, avalanche unclamped inductive switching (UIS) ruggedness and long short-circuit withstand time.

With a solid foundation of high-performance ceramics, the new SiC modules are suitable for EV charging, on-board chargers (OBCs), DC-DC converters, E-compressors, fuel cell converters, medical power supplies, photovoltaic inverters, energy storage systems, solar and wind energy systems, data center power supplies, UPS/PFC circuits, Vienna rectifiers, and other automotive and industrial applications.

To ensure that each module has a stable gate threshold voltage and high-quality gate oxide, SemiQ’s modules undergo gate burn-in testing at the wafer level. Besides the burn-in test, which helps to stabilize the extrinsic failure rate, stress tests such as gate stress, high-temperature reverse bias (HTRB) drain stress, and high humidity, high voltage, high temperature (H3TRB) allow achieving the required automotive and industrial grade quality levels. The devices also have extended short-circuit ratings. All modules have undergone testing exceeding 1350V.

SemiQ’s new 1200V 5mΩ, 10mΩ, and 20mΩ SiC MOSFET are available in industry standard half-bridge packages.