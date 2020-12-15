150-V MOSFETs sport low on-resistance, high SOA for telcom hot swap apps

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced the release of, AOTL66518 and AOB66518L, a 150V MOSFET with low on-resistance and a high Safe Operating Area (SOA) capability designed for demanding applications in Telcom Hot Swap.

AOS designed these MOSFETs with a low on-state resistance and a robust linear mode performance with a wide Safe Operating Area (SOA) to manage Telecom’s demanding application where performance, reliability, and quality are essential. AOTL66518 and AOB66518L have a max junction temperature up to 175°C and protects the load by limiting high inrush currents in soft-start, eFuse, and Hot Swap application conditions.

AOTL66518 delivers high robustness with a 150V MOSFET in a TOLL package. The TOLL package offers a 30% smaller footprint than a TO-263 (D2PAK) package and has a higher current capability due to clip technology. AOTL66518 has a very low thermal resistance from silicon junction to the bottom of the package case (Rthjc) compared to TO-263. These features enable Telecom designers to reduce the number of MOSFETs in parallel.

The AOTL66518 and AOB66518L are immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 16 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $4.5618.