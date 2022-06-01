2.92 mm connectors enable highly precise measurements up to 40 GHZ

Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce the 2.92 mm connector interface into its robust portfolio of RF interconnect options. This connector series is engineered to offer low VSWR and excellent return and insertion loss, along with high power handling capabilities. 2.92 mm connectors, sometimes referred to as K connectors, have the ability to mate with SMA, 3.5 mm and other K or 2.92 mm interconnects. With performance up to 40 GHz, this connector series is ideal for a variety of applications including test and measurement, military and microwave applications.

2.92 mm connectors are similar to the SMA interface but utilize a smaller internal body diameter and unique air dielectric which allows them to operate at a higher frequency range. With a shorter male pin than both the SMA and 3.5 mm connector, the bodies of the male and female connectors engage before the pin and socket contacts. This feature mitigates wear from mating misalignment with dissimilar interfaces.

The ruggedized construction of the 2.92 mm connector series is designed with the popular threaded coupling mechanism for secure and reliable mating. Both the jack and plug are manufactured with gold-plated, stainless steel bodies and gold-plated, beryllium copper contacts. The connectors also meet MIL-STD-348 standards and are most often used for optical testing, lab and bench testing, satellite communication equipment (SATCOM) and quantum computing.

