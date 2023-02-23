2 x 2 mm single-cell Li-ion and Li-Pol charger features automotive start

Halo Microelectronics announced the release of its HL7040C, a highly integrated family of 2x2mm single-cell Li-Ion and Li-Pol linear chargers.

The HL7040C is ideal for portable applications, including smartphones, PDAs, MP3 players, and low-powered handheld devices with limited board space, as it operates from either a USB port or an AC adapter. The high-input voltage range with input over-voltage protection also supports low-cost unregulated adapters.

The HL7040C has a single power output that charges the battery, and a system load that can be placed in parallel with the battery as long as the average system load does not keep the battery from charging fully during the 10-hour safety timer.

As the battery is charged in three phases—pre-charge to recover a fully discharged battery, fast-charge constant current to supply the buck charge safely, and voltage regulation to safely reach full capacity—an internal control loop monitors the IC junction temperature and reduces the charge current if an internal temperature threshold is exceeded.

The HL7040C also comes with a full set of safety features, including the JEITA temperature standard, over-voltage protection, DPM-In, safety timers, and ISET short protection. The device is designed for a single-power path from the input to the output to charge a single-cell Li-Ion or Li-Pol battery pack.

In the charger-power stage with the charger-current sense functionally integrated, the charger function has a high-accuracy current, and the voltage regulation loop charge display and charge termination. In addition, the pre-charge current, termination current threshold, and fast-charge current are all programmed via an external resistor.