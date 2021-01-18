3U VPX FPGA board aligns with SOSA technical standard

The VP831 from Abaco Systems is the next generation of the company’s VP889, the 3U VPX FPGA board now with 100G Ethernet on a design which is aligned with Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard. This release provides our customers with an upgrade path to the latest technology, providing more bandwidth and increased processing capabilities at a lower power and size, ready to perform in the harshest of environments.

With upgrades to the underlying technology including embedded ARM cores within the Zynq Ultrascale+ system-on-chip, which reduces power consumption, size, and cost, as well as brings advanced security to the forefront. The VP831 is built to perform in the harshest of environments. It comes with a fully-featured open-board support package giving customers a high-level reference design example to simplify integration of application-specific IP and reduce risks of a program integration. By adhering to industry standards, users can upgrade their systems without a full system redesign, including future technology not yet available on the market.

Serving as a SOSA standard aligned variant of the VP889, the VP831 offers an embedded FPGA computing solution in a 3U VPX form factor, bringing flexible, powerful, rugged sensor processing and I/O technology. Military and aerospace, and commercial programs require the latest in I/O and signal processing technology at an affordable cost and with predictable timelines.